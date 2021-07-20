Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 238,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 490,381 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Hasbro worth $22,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HAS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after buying an additional 27,919 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after buying an additional 13,048 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after buying an additional 12,875 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth about $4,451,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hasbro by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 465,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,528,000 after buying an additional 70,231 shares during the period. 78.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HAS. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

HAS stock opened at $91.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.14. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.78 and a 12-month high of $101.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

In other Hasbro news, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 150,000 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.75, for a total value of $14,362,500.00. Also, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,550 shares of company stock valued at $21,458,407. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

