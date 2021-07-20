iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Shares Bought by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,002 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.22% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $59,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 123.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,843,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,308,000 after buying an additional 2,121,597 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $163,108,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,013,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,895,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,486,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,526,000 after buying an additional 246,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laird Norton Trust Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,260,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $239.32 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $177.78 and a 1 year high of $246.85.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

