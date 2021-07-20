Frontier Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,710 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 841,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 166,598 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 631,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 585,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.58 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.57 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.62.

