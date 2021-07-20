United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,580 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE UPS opened at $211.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.76. The company has a market cap of $184.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.06 and a 1 year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.