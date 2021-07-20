Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $13.89 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 43,119 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $13,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,042,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 59.6% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,023 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,974,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 178,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE PANW opened at $389.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $365.62. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.34 and a 12 month high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $565.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.58.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.84, for a total value of $530,760.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,005,052.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,846 shares of company stock valued at $16,217,772. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.