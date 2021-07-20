Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $14.95 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 583.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,320 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $14,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Southern by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in The Southern by 2.3% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.03% of the company’s stock.

Get The Southern alerts:

In other The Southern news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 4,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.05, for a total transaction of $292,271.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $957,791.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $160,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,877,578.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,425 shares of company stock valued at $618,721. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

SO stock opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.06. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $51.22 and a 52 week high of $66.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The Southern’s payout ratio is 81.23%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho restated an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price (down from $59.00) on shares of The Southern in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.