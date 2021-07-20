Zacks: Analysts Expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to Post $0.71 EPS

Equities analysts expect Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hub Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.68. Hub Group reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full year earnings of $3.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hub Group.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 7.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.78. 390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.03. Hub Group has a one year low of $47.18 and a one year high of $74.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,765,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $33,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter worth $18,854,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hub Group (HUBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.