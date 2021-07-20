Critical Survey: Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) vs. Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX)

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) and Human Pheromone Sciences (OTCMKTS:EROX) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inter Parfums and Human Pheromone Sciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inter Parfums $539.01 million 4.35 $38.22 million $1.21 61.21 Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Inter Parfums has higher revenue and earnings than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Volatility and Risk

Inter Parfums has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Human Pheromone Sciences has a beta of 3.64, meaning that its stock price is 264% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inter Parfums and Human Pheromone Sciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inter Parfums 0 3 1 0 2.25 Human Pheromone Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inter Parfums currently has a consensus price target of $72.75, indicating a potential downside of 1.41%. Given Inter Parfums’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Inter Parfums is more favorable than Human Pheromone Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

55.2% of Inter Parfums shares are held by institutional investors. 44.7% of Inter Parfums shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Human Pheromone Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Inter Parfums and Human Pheromone Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inter Parfums 9.42% 8.35% 6.67% Human Pheromone Sciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Inter Parfums beats Human Pheromone Sciences on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T. Dupont, Van Cleef & Arpels, Abercrombie & Fitch, Anna Sui, bebe, Dunhill, Hollister, French Connection, Graff, GUESS, Lily Aldridge, MCM, Bella Vita, and Oscar de la Renta brand names, as well as under the Intimate and Aziza names. It sells its products to department stores, specialty stores, duty free shops, beauty retailers, and domestic and international wholesalers, and distributors, as well as through e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Jean Philippe Fragrances, Inc. and changed its name to Inter Parfums, Inc. in July 1999. Inter Parfums, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Human Pheromone Sciences

Human Pheromone Sciences, Inc. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of consumer products that contain human pheromones, a mood-enhancing component. It operates under the Natural Attraction brand. The company was founded on November 28, 1989 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

