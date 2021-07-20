SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) Critical Contrast

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) and Markel (NYSE:MKL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares SiriusPoint and Markel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SiriusPoint 33.31% 27.19% 8.79% Markel 22.62% 5.69% 1.63%

SiriusPoint has a beta of 1.18, indicating that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Markel has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SiriusPoint and Markel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A Markel 0 2 1 0 2.33

Markel has a consensus price target of $1,118.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.23%. Given Markel’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Markel is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.7% of SiriusPoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.1% of Markel shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of SiriusPoint shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Markel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SiriusPoint and Markel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SiriusPoint $889.79 million 1.75 $143.52 million N/A N/A Markel $9.74 billion 1.72 $816.03 million $26.24 46.46

Markel has higher revenue and earnings than SiriusPoint.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance products to insurance and reinsurance companies worldwide. It underwrites homeowners' and commercial, workers' compensation, personal and and commercial automobile, mortgage, and multi-line reinsurance products; professional, transactional, and general liability reinsurance products; and cyber, marine, travel, and extended warranty reinsurance products. The company was formerly known as Third Point Reinsurance Ltd. and changed its name to SiriusPoint Ltd. in February 2021. SiriusPoint Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Markel

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations. The Reinsurance segment includes all treaty reinsurance written within the company’s underwriting operations. Markel was founded by Samuel A. Markel in 1930 and is headquartered in Glen Allen, VA.

