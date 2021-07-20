Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LMPMY stock remained flat at $$8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.
About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing
Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve
Receive News & Ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.