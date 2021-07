Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LMPMY stock remained flat at $$8.21 during midday trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

About Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

