BOOM Price Reaches $0.0061 on Major Exchanges (BOOM)

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. BOOM has a market cap of $4.74 million and approximately $72,534.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BOOM has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0061 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003359 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00046406 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002301 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012420 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00007182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $220.27 or 0.00739840 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000341 BTC.

BOOM Coin Profile

BOOM (CRYPTO:BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,759,168 coins and its circulating supply is 778,728,435 coins. The official website for BOOM is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

