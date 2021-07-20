BSW Wealth Partners Acquires 921 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 40.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on PNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $184.16.

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $181.15. The company had a trading volume of 16,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $190.58. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $101.55 and a one year high of $203.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 78.62%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

