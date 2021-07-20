Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 8,100 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lessened its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,100 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 585,979 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,707,000 after acquiring an additional 7,567 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Comcast by 9.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 523,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after acquiring an additional 44,068 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 21,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,984 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in Comcast by 8.1% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 693,286 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,514,000 after purchasing an additional 52,120 shares during the period. Finally, Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.2% during the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 152,213 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.60.

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,806.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.31. 429,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,930,504. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $40.97 and a 52 week high of $59.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.93. The stock has a market cap of $262.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.