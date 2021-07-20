CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Stock Holdings Boosted by Odey Asset Management Group Ltd

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,985,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,982 shares during the quarter. CNH Industrial comprises about 8.6% of Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd owned 0.15% of CNH Industrial worth $30,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 36.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.56.

Shares of CNH Industrial stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.53. 125,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,419. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of -764.00 and a beta of 1.71. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $6.74 and a twelve month high of $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.78.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.17. CNH Industrial had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. CNH Industrial’s revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

