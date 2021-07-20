Odey Asset Management Group Ltd Sells 5,350 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 81.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd’s holdings in Roku were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 84,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4.8% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 220.5% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 60,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after buying an additional 41,456 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roku in the first quarter valued at about $327,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 94,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,885,000 after acquiring an additional 39,926 shares during the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 1,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $316,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,692. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.03, for a total value of $37,402,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 396,928 shares of company stock valued at $146,990,450. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $406.16. The company had a trading volume of 37,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,193,249. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.32. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 520.79 and a beta of 1.80. Roku, Inc. has a one year low of $143.21 and a one year high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ROKU. dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Roku in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.58.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

