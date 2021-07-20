Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Announce $0.56 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.53. First Busey posted earnings of $0.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Busey will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. First Busey had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $96.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.54 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUSE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Busey by 86.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,368 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of First Busey by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 412,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after purchasing an additional 46,353 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of First Busey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of First Busey by 66.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,531 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of First Busey by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 18,574 shares during the period. 47.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Busey stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.78. 1,167 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,505. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46. First Busey has a 1-year low of $15.07 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

