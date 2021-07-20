NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.02, but opened at $60.06. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 67 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.
In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,809 shares of company stock worth $381,322. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34.
NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile (NYSE:NXRT)
NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.
