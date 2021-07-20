NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $56.00 to $67.00. The stock had previously closed at $58.02, but opened at $60.06. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. NexPoint Residential Trust shares last traded at $60.18, with a volume of 67 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, Director Nicolas Sokolow sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $116,522.07. Also, insider Brian Mitts sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $112,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,655.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,809 shares of company stock worth $381,322. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 29.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 851,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,248,000 after buying an additional 195,382 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,640,000 after purchasing an additional 11,074 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 40,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.81 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.34.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 4.48%. Research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.341 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

