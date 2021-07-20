Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in June

Barry Callebaut AG (OTCMKTS:BYCBF) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 30.0 days.

Barry Callebaut stock remained flat at $$2,442.37 during trading hours on Tuesday. Barry Callebaut has a 1 year low of $2,040.00 and a 1 year high of $2,442.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2,299.06.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Barry Callebaut in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. initiated coverage on Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Barry Callebaut in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Barry Callebaut AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cocoa and chocolate products. The company provides chocolates, compounds, chips and chunks, cocoa, cacao fruit, fillings, coatings, nuts, decorations and inclusions, and food colorants. It also offers treasury, management, conference, and training center services.

