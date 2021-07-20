Juniper Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 2,541 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,917% compared to the average volume of 126 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JNPR shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of JNPR stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.29. 41,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,548. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.26. Juniper Networks has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $29.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Juniper Networks will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,934 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 1,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.86, for a total transaction of $45,930.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares in the company, valued at $43,566.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock worth $2,294,834 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

