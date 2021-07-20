Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,917 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $149,067,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPDW traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,939,664. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.27. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.