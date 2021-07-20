Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 522,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $22,651,000 after buying an additional 44,341 shares during the last quarter. Arch Capital Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,106,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

NYSE:MMP traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,508. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $32.61 and a twelve month high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.12.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $1.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.92%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.03%.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,221.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.