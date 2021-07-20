iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEF. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 440.9% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period.

IEF traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,207,506. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $112.78 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.16.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

