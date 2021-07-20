Greenlight Capital Inc. Trims Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Greenlight Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 71.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 664,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,657,902 shares during the quarter. AerCap accounts for about 2.7% of Greenlight Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Greenlight Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of AerCap worth $39,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AER. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in AerCap by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AerCap by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of AerCap by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in AerCap during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AerCap alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AER. Zacks Investment Research cut AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

AER traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.36. 2,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,757. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.96. AerCap Holdings has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $63.49.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.61. AerCap had a negative net margin of 7.99% and a positive return on equity of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER).

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.