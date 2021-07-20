Short Interest in Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) Rises By 19.4%

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 19.4% from the June 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 174.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patriot Transportation during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D increased its stake in shares of Patriot Transportation by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 337,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 8,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PATI stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.20. 7,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The company has a market cap of $38.08 million, a PE ratio of 124.89 and a beta of 0.35. Patriot Transportation has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30.

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The transportation company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot Transportation had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $19.73 million for the quarter.

Patriot Transportation Company Profile

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc is a tank truck carriers, which engages in hauling petroleum related products and dry bulk commodities and liquid chemicals. It operates terminals in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company was founded on August 5, 2014 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

