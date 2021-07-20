Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Constellium Call Options (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 19,381 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,629% compared to the average volume of 1,121 call options.

Shares of CSTM stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.03. 90,973 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,713,312. Constellium has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Constellium will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Constellium by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,374,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,983 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $20,470,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter worth about $18,159,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,007,000 after purchasing an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

