V3 Capital Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

V3 Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 266,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $12,096,000. Vornado Realty Trust comprises 2.2% of V3 Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $675,196,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 40.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,254,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522,686 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 112.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,425,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285,736 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,496.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,277,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 252.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 899,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,824,000 after acquiring an additional 644,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

VNO traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.13. 12,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,190,054. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $50.91. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 5.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.08.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.57). Vornado Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 20.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $379.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.79%.

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

