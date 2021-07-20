BSW Wealth Partners Sells 10,871 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

BSW Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,871 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of BSW Wealth Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 319.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 23,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,870,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,366,000 after buying an additional 207,258 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 124,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,455,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 267,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after buying an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.07. 233,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,886,037. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

