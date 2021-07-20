11,442 Shares in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 17,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on MKC. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.03 and a 52-week high of $105.54.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 19.50%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers rice, spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.