Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Position Raised by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 70.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 88,413 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 36,551 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 2.5% of Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $273,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% during the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.03% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,786,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,549.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,391.82. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. Equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

