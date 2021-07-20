Psagot Investment House Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 36.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,230 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1,465.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 668,961 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $45,683,000 after acquiring an additional 626,235 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,801,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $327,871,000 after purchasing an additional 168,845 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 249,176 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $17,016,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.47.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $65.03 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $74.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) EPS. Analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

