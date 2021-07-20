Psagot Investment House Ltd. Purchases 153 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 17,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.03. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.71 and a 1-year high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

