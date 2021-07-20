Frontier Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,679 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,817,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299,912 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $140,645,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 362.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Duke Energy by 278.6% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 977,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,544,000 after acquiring an additional 719,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.71, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.17.

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $166,654.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ramin Sayar sold 64,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total value of $1,180,888.00. Insiders have sold a total of 76,828 shares of company stock worth $2,411,080 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

