Frontier Wealth Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Frontier Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.46.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

