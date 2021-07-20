Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 150,262 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 150,262 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 517 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 651 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 100.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.83.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $33.36 and a one year high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

