Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at $1,580,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $4,616,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,841,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 14,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,472,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $2,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,551.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,433.42. The stock has a market cap of $43.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,094.93 and a 12 month high of $1,626.57.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,462.00 to $1,495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist Securiti lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,725.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,666.74.

In related news, Director John J. Scelfo sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.36, for a total value of $61,200.00. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,309 shares of company stock worth $19,426,445. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

