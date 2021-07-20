Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc (NYSE:GHY) by 27.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,102,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415,678 shares during the quarter. PGIM Global High Yield Fund makes up about 1.0% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PGIM Global High Yield Fund were worth $16,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GHY. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $1,029,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 333.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 768,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,469,000 after buying an additional 39,177 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 165,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 30,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 430,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,416,000 after buying an additional 29,477 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Global High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $15.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,585. PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc has a 52-week low of $12.69 and a 52-week high of $15.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.54.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%.

PGIM Global High Yield Fund Company Profile

PGIM Global High Yield Fund, Inc is a mutual fund-closed end investment company. Its portfolio invests in industries such as technology, telecom, cable, capital goods, media, healthcare, food, gaming, metals, and automotive. The company was founded on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

