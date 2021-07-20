PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) Position Reduced by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 705,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,341 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P owned approximately 1.09% of PRA Health Sciences worth $108,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 15.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 1,078.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 884 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at $177,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $159.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $196.00) on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist cut shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $196.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.67.

Shares of PRA Health Sciences stock remained flat at $$165.21 on Tuesday. 57 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 837,472. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $175.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The business had revenue of $933.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $863.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin Shannon sold 442,241 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.76, for a total value of $74,632,591.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,284,926.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher L. Gaenzle sold 14,588 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.28, for a total transaction of $2,454,868.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,375.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 620,401 shares of company stock valued at $104,477,318. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Health Sciences Company Profile

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development and data solution services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

