Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Reduces Holdings in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its stake in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,311 shares during the quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Open Lending worth $17,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPRO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Open Lending by 5.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 1.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Open Lending by 149.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Open Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LPRO traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $38.26. 1,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,794,689. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. Open Lending Co. has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $44.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Open Lending had a negative net margin of 68.56% and a negative return on equity of 50.19%. The firm had revenue of $44.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 152.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LPRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Open Lending from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Open Lending from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Open Lending currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

