Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $73.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will post sales of $73.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $75.68 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.58 billion. Apple reported sales of $59.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year sales of $356.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $346.31 billion to $363.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $373.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $365.95 billion to $379.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAPL has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,355 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 13,904 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $142.45 on Friday. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.98, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

