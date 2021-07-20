CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.02 billion. CVR Energy posted sales of $675.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.83 billion to $5.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 4.86%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CVI. Scotiabank cut CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. lowered their price target on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Tudor Pickering downgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,181,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,375,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 102,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 27,106 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of CVR Energy by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.22. 5,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,831. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.68. CVR Energy has a one year low of $9.81 and a one year high of $27.02.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

