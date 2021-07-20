Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $357.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) will post sales of $357.83 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $351.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $369.00 million. Red Rock Resorts reported sales of $108.47 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 229.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full year sales of $1.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.46%. The business had revenue of $352.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RRR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.30.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 2.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management boosted its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the first quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,035,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RRR stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.44. 6,906 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 744,238. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.45. Red Rock Resorts has a 1 year low of $10.06 and a 1 year high of $46.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83 and a beta of 2.56.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and development of gaming and entertainment facilities. The firm operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. Its amenities include restaurants, entertainment venues, movie theatres, bowling and convention or banquet space, as well as traditional casino gaming offerings such as video poker, slot machines, table games, bingo and race and sports wagering.

