Achain (ACT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $492,397.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 20th. One Achain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Achain has a market cap of $6.56 million and $492,397.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Achain has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.16 or 0.00078221 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00046247 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00012391 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $218.80 or 0.00738861 BTC.

Achain Coin Profile

Achain is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official website is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

