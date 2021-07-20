HeartBout Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. During the last week, HeartBout has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $110,900.09 and approximately $4.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. Its launch date was March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

