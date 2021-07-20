PPL (NYSE:PPL) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

PPL (NYSE:PPL) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s previous close.

PPL has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPL presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, hitting $28.24. 35,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,616,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68. PPL has a one year low of $24.95 and a one year high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.73 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPL will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co boosted its position in PPL by 26.1% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in PPL by 9.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL by 16.9% in the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in PPL in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its position in shares of PPL by 6.4% during the first quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 122,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.79% of the company’s stock.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

