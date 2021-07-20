Insider Selling: Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Insider Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total transaction of $805,900.00.

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.38. 33,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,765,048. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.45 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 122.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 64.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,707 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

