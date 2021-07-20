Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Has $21.86 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 949,692 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $21,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 704.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 3,744,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,814,000 after buying an additional 3,278,423 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nomad Foods during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,468,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Nomad Foods by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,883,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,523 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 18.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,761,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,759,000 after purchasing an additional 755,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,366,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,156,000 after purchasing an additional 706,152 shares in the last quarter. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOMD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nomad Foods from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomad Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

NYSE NOMD traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.17. 322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,001. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $31.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.37.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.67 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

