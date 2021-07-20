Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Sells 240,153 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lowered its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 37.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 398,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,153 shares during the quarter. Regal Beloit comprises approximately 1.9% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $56,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $127.08 on Tuesday. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $159.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.88%.

In other news, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of Regal Beloit stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

