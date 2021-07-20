Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC Trims Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC reduced its stake in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,224,941 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,640 shares during the period. Kirby makes up 2.5% of Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC owned approximately 2.04% of Kirby worth $73,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 184.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,183 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after buying an additional 74,628 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 652,369 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,811,000 after buying an additional 32,455 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 94,408 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 338,639 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,552,000 after buying an additional 7,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plaisance Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kirby by 585.6% in the 4th quarter. Plaisance Capital LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 23,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirby alerts:

In other Kirby news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total value of $1,652,750.00. Also, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $40,074.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,594. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KEX shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Kirby has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Shares of NYSE:KEX opened at $56.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.03 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 2.32%. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.