State of Wisconsin Investment Board Boosts Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,012 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $129,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 19.4% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 123,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 85.5% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,361,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,168,000 after purchasing an additional 627,395 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the first quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 168,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 23.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,685,000 after buying an additional 35,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.38.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.60 and a fifty-two week high of $85.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

