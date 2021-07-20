Caxton Associates LP Boosts Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Caxton Associates LP lifted its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of PTC by 12,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of PTC by 59.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in PTC in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in PTC by 18,920.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 951 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $136.71 on Tuesday. PTC Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.36 and a 1 year high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PTC. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

